Scotland

Scotland's papers: SNP declares backing for People's Vote

  • 8 October 2018
Image caption The Scotsman leads with Nicola Sturgeon making clear her MPs would back a second referendum on Britain's departure from the European Union. She also said Brexit makes the prospect of Scottish independence inevitable.
Image caption The National headlines its front page story 'Sturgeon says independence will happen' - also revealing the latest poll suggesting support for independence would climb to 52% in the event of a no-deal.
Image caption The Express reports on comments made by SNP MP Joanna Cherry who said Scottish independence could come about without a second referendum. The suggestion at an SNP fringe event have been condemned by pro-Union groups.
Image caption The Times says that Brexit supporters have put a limit on how long Britain should continue customs arrangements after its departure. The prime minister is said to be using the concession of continuing existing arrangements to break the deadlock in talks.
Image caption More than a third of girls wearing school uniform are being sexually harassed by members of the public, reports The Herald. It highlights a new survey that reveals how some girls as young as eight have suffered harassment .
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports on a NHS consultant who is charging couples to choose the sex of their IVF babies, despite gender selection being illegal in the UK. The paper says the medic is among a number involved in the practice around the country.
Image caption The Record splashes with the disturbing story about a serial rapist who, the papers says, abused his sister, driving her and his mother to take their own lives.
Image caption A murder inquiry in Fife is the front page story in The Courier. The paper reports how residents in Blairhall have been left in shock after the death of the 36-year-old woman.
Image caption Fresh calls have been made for an inquiry into the "bullying culture" at NHS Highland after claims by a staff nurse, reports the Press and Journal. The papers says the nurse described working at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as the worst experience of her life.
Image caption Climate change and an ultimatum to the world by leading scientists is the front page story in the i newspaper, which says governments have been told to cut harmful emissions to zero by 2050.
Image caption The Telegraph reports on how police forces are "downgrading" crimes because they don't have the resources to investigate them. It says one of UK's largest forces has decided it should "screen out" 56% of cases, meaning they are no longer investigated.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports on the public apology issued by two stars of the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing. It comes after the comedian Seann Walsh and his dance partner Katya Jones were pictured at the weekend kissing.
Image caption The Daily Star reports how the pair, who both have partners off stage, blamed the embrace on the effects of alcohol. Its headline is "Strictly Come Grovelling".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites