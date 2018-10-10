Image copyright ScotRail Image caption The first of the upgraded trains is expected to enter service "in the coming weeks"

The first of a fleet of upgraded high-speed trains is to enter service in Aberdeen next week, it has been announced.

Rail operator ScotRail said the first of the 26 newly refurbished Inter7City trains would run from Aberdeen to Edinburgh via Dundee from Monday.

The diesel trains date back to the 1970s but they have all been renovated.

The first of the refurbished trains was supposed to be introduced along the line in May.

But ScotRail admitted the project had been "a challenge".

The rail operator said the new trains would eventually operate on lines connecting all seven Scottish cities - Inverness, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, Stirling, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

It said the first of the trains would help deliver Scotrail's improved timetable from 9 December.

Image copyright Scotrail

ScotRail hopes the other trains will be phased in over the next year.

The Intercity 125 Class 43 trains were first introduced in the late seventies.

The train sets are made up of two Class 43 power cars, one at each end of four or five Mark 3 carriages.

Abellio Scotrail has leased 26 sets, spending an estimated £54m on refurbishments.

Overall, 17 upgraded five-carriage trains and nine four-carriage trains are scheduled to be used on lines across Scotland by late 2019.

Image copyright Scotrail

ScotRail said the trains would eventually make journey times shorter and have more seats and luggage space available for passengers.

They will also offer an enhanced food and drink service, with a new cafe area on board in addition to the usual trolley selection.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: "This is another major milestone in our plan to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.

"Our Inter7City service will provide more seats, better services, and more comfortable journeys for our customers.

"The investment we are making in these iconic trains is a clear sign of the ScotRail Alliance's commitment to building a bigger and better railway for the whole of Scotland."

Transport Minister Michael Matheson said: "The entry into service of the first fully upgraded high-speed train is to be welcomed and I look forward to seeing more follow in the months ahead.

"The boost in seating provision will help support the overall 23% increase in capacity being delivered during 2019 as rail continues to grow in popularity across Scotland."