Scotland

The papers: Sturgeon says indy vote must wait

  • 10 October 2018
Image caption The Herald, like many of the Scottish papers, leads with Nicola Sturgeon's keynote speech at the SNP conference. It says the first minister has warned her party that it must "wait impatiently" for independence which, she insists, is on its way but she can't say when.
Image caption The Daily Express says Nicola Sturgeon has been criticised for using her conference speech to talk "at length" about independence while "neglecting problems" facing Scotland's education system.
Image caption The Scotsman says the first minister "rallied SNP activists" by telling them to take the case for Scottish independence to "every home, workplace and community".
Image caption The i leads with Ms Sturgeon insisting she is "more confident than ever" that Scotland will become independent in the wake of the "fallout" over Brexit.
Image caption The National takes a similar line, saying the first minister has given the Yes movement a boost by putting the case for leaving the "chaos" of the UK's Brexit plans behind.
Image caption Elsewhere, The Daily Mail leads with "shocking new figures" which claim one in five Scots are being prescribed antidepressants. The paper says the figures have sparked fears that doctors are handing them out too often.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a teacher dying in a car crash as she drove to school for her first day back at work after cancer treatment.
Image caption The Scottish Sun focuses on a man accused of murdering his partner in a knife attack taking his own life in prison while awaiting trial.
Image caption The Times reports on a survey which says a third of young people in the UK do not drink alcohol. The study suggests the proportion of people aged 16 to 24 who have never tried it has almost doubled in the past decade.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the Royal College of Psychiatrists is to review its opposition to the legalisation of cannabis despite its concerns "over the risks the drug poses to users' mental health".
Image caption The Daily Star reports on the case of a couple accused of being members of a neo-Nazi terrorist group naming their child Adolf.
Image caption The Courier says Perth prison officials have recorded a rise in the number of inmates taking illegal drugs, including substances formerly known as legal highs.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Highlands edition reports on how roads, streets and houses in the north of Scotland were hit by extreme weather on Tuesday, with some areas being left "several feet" under water.

