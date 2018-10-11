Image caption The Smyllum Park Orphanage closed in 1981

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry is to publish its findings from evidence it heard about the Smyllum Park orphanage.

Nuns belonging to the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul ran the Catholic Children's home near Lanark, as well as Bellevue House, Rutherglen.

Lady Smith, chair of the inquiry, said she would set out whether she was satisfied children were abused while in the care of the nuns.

She said she would also outline the nature and extent of any abuse.

Image copyright Nick Mailer Image caption The inquiry is chaired by High Court judge Lady Smith

The inquiry was set up in October 2015 to look at the historical abuse of children in care in Scotland.

It is currently in the process of looking at allegations of physical and sexual abuse at 69 institutions, including former children's homes and leading boarding schools.

But Lady Smith said the inquiry, which has cost £15.69m so far, could be extended to allow more survivors to come forward to give evidence.

Image copyright Lanark Museum Image caption Smyllum Park orphanage was open from 1864 to 1981

From the end of November last year, the child abuse inquiry heard evidence over 20 days about the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.

A total of 54 witnesses told of their experiences at Smyllum Park and Bellevue House and 21 written statements were submitted.

They claimed it was "routine" for children to be given beatings for wetting the bed, not eating their food and being dirty.

One witness said he was sexually abused by a nun and a female member of staff.

'Eat own vomit'

Evidence included one woman, who said she was given electric shock treatment at the age of four, in the 1960s.

She told the hearing she was tied to a bed and gagged for hours at a time, smothered with a pillow and made to eat her own vomit.

She also said she was force-fed, sexually assaulted and put in a box in the ground.

Another woman said she was forced to kiss the body of a dead nun laid out on a bed.

Evidence was also heard from 12 Sisters who worked at Smyllum and Bellevue, covering the period 1957 to its closure in 1981.

The nun currently in charge of the order, Sister Ellen Flynn, said "horrifying" accounts of abuse at the Lanark care home were "totally against" everything the order stood for.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Sisters Ellen Flynn and Eileen Glancy gave evidence to the inquiry

Sister Flynn - who broke down in tears during her testimony - said her heart was with the survivors, as she vowed the order would engage with them and the probe to "put right what wrongs are found".

In opening statements to the "case study" hearing, John Scott QC, senior counsel for In Care Abuse Survivors (Incas), said the name Smyllum would be "forever associated with suffering".

"Just how could abuse of such extent and duration occur without knowledge, especially given how closely knit a community the place was?," he told the inquiry.

"Either people knew because they were involved or they knew and did nothing to stop it or nobody took time to find out what life was like in this showpiece home."

In advance of publishing a report on the evidence, Lady Smith said: "I am very grateful to all the witnesses; they engaged helpfully and openly with the inquiry.

"I appreciate how challenging it will have been for them - applicants, Sisters, members of staff and other witnesses alike and I thank them for the dignity with which they gave their evidence.

"In the document, I set out the findings that I have been able to make on the evidence presented during the case study.

"I am doing so to make applicants, witnesses and members of the public aware, as soon as possible, of whether I am satisfied that children were abused while in the care of the Order and if so, of the nature and extent of that abuse."

The second phase of the inquiry, which investigated residential child care establishments run by the Sisters of Nazareth, ended its public hearings in July.

Later this month, the inquiry will move on to its third case study, examining residential care at three non-religious voluntary organisations: Quarriers Homes, The Aberlour Childcare Trust and Barnardo's.

The inquiry is also expected to look at institutions run by male religious orders such as the Benedictines, the Marist Brothers and the Christian Brothers.