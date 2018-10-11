Image caption Teaching unions warn that industrial action over pay is coming closer

The largest teaching union is due to decide on the next steps in its campaign for a 10% pay rise.

Teaching unions want a 10% rise - employers are offering significantly less. Talks broke down last week without agreement.

The EIS will decide whether to ballot members on rejecting the offer and look at when a ballot on industrial action may be appropriate.

One possibility is that they may announce a "consultative" ballot.

This would give a sense of whether members were prepared to go on strike - this may be a useful negotiating tool but would not provide the legal basis for action.

Changes to grading

Teachers' pay is negotiated by a committee which includes the unions, councils and the Scottish government.

Councils employ teachers but pay and conditions are set nationally and councils receive much of their funding from the government.

The headline offer is worth 3% and also includes changes to grading, but employers argue many teachers would receive a significantly greater rise.

They argue that teachers on the main grade scale would get a 5% rise and some would get as much as 11%.

The offer has also been rejected by the SSTA union. It will be will be conducting a survey of members after the October break and strongly recommending a rejection of the offer.

The survey will also assess the preparedness of members to take strike action.

The NASUWT is putting information out to members on the pay offer and asking for their opinions on the offer via a survey. A spokesperson said: "The responses we get will inform our next steps."

The teachers' unions warn that industrial action over pay is coming closer and the EIS has previously warned that action is inevitable if they do not secure a 10% rise.

Changes to union laws mean that a ballot would need to show resounding support for industrial action.

At least 50% of eligible members would need to take part and a minimum of 40% of those entitled to take part in the vote would need to back action. A simple majority is not enough.