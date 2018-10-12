Scotland

The papers: Unis face 'meltdown' and Gazza honour snub

  • 12 October 2018
Image caption The Herald reports that Scotland's leading academics have raised fears of a post-Brexit meltdown for the nation's universities as senior UK government figures expressed confidence that a withdrawal deal with Brussels will be sealed next week.
Image caption The Daily Record says a Scot with multiple sclerosis and mental health problems had disability support stopped after benefit chiefs "tampered' with a nurse's report.
Image caption THE UK government is using Scotch whisky as a bargaining chip to get a better deal with the EU, sources close to the negotiations have indicated, according to The National.
Image caption Paul Gascoigne's Scottish Football Hall of Fame event has been controversially axed, reports the Scottish Sun. The paper says it followed reports that some SFA directors were set to boycott the bash due to concerns over his troubled past.
Image caption The Daily Star says Gazza, 51, who has battled addictions and mental health problems, had been due to attend a special dinner at Hampden next month.
Image caption The i paper says the government is facing a "revolt" from its own MPs over its flagship benefits reform programme, universal credit.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports on an inquiry which found that children were sexually abused, beaten and humiliated as they lived in a climate of fear and control at an orphanage run by a religious order.
Image caption The Scotsman says the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry found that children were beaten, force-fed and humiliated at two institutions run the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul – Smyllum Park in Lanark and Bellevue House in Rutherglen.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports that that while some benefits claimants might lose out under universal credit, "millions" of "hard-working households" could benefit from an income tax cut.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says plans for an income tax cut have been scrapped by Chancellor Philip Hammond in order to "pay for a climbdown on universal credit".
Image caption The Times reports that charities and companies have been banned from criticising Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey. The paper says "at least 22 organisations" have been required to sign "gagging clauses" as part of their involvement in programmes associated with universal credit.
Image caption Rail services between Dundee and Aberdeen will be affected for a third day after a train derailed in the Mearns., reports The Courier.
Image caption According to the Press and Journal, transport bosses have been accused of holding up the opening of the long-awaited Aberdeen bypass - by not completing the proper legal paperwork.

