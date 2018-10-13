Scotland

The papers: Brexit trade deals 'wipeout' and benefits call

  • 13 October 2018
Image copyright Scotsman
Image copyright Herald
Image copyright The National
Image copyright The i
Image copyright The Times
Image copyright Daily Record
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption Princess Eugenie married long-term partner Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on Friday and a picture of them outside St George's Chapel dominates the Daily Mail's front page.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image copyright Sun
Image caption The Sun reports that actor and former footballer Vinnie Jones is leading a "backlash" against Paul Gascoigne's Hampden Hall of Fame snub.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express leads on the picture of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kissing after their wedding ceremony.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image copyright Courier
Image copyright Daily Star

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites