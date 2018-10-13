Image copyright SNS Group Ross Brownlee/ PA Wire Image caption Three class 385 trains were pulled from service after a brake control system fault was discovered earlier this month

The first of several new trains taken out of service over a technical fault is back in operation after the problem was resolved, ScotRail has announced.

It was one of three Hitachi class 385 electric trains taken off commuter routes after a brake control system issue was detected earlier this month.

The seven-carriage train began operating again between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High on Saturday.

The remaining two trains are expected to return to service next week.

The fault, which "led to a small loss of signalling across the brake network cables" was identified on 4 October.

'Modification applied'

ScotRail said the train had remained safe as the overarching brake control was not affected, adding that the driver was in control of it at all times.

The operator has now applied "a modification" to fix the fault, which it will apply to all of the class 385 trains.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: "I am pleased that Hitachi has resolved the issue with the class 385 train, and that we can get it back into service for our customers.

"There can sometimes be difficulties when introducing a brand-new fleet, but it's great that customers will once again be able to benefit from these modern electric trains."

In July, ScotRail said there were due to be 70 of the new class 385 electric trains running in the central belt by early next year.