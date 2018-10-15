Scotland

Senior Scots Tories 'threaten to quit' over Brexit

  • 15 October 2018
Image caption Brexit dominates the front pages again, this time with top members of the Conservative party threatening to resign over current talks. The Scotsman leads with David Mundell and Ruth Davidson considering their positions over proposed compromises on the Irish border. The paper suggests a Brexit deal could be signed off as early as next week.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says Ruth Davidson feels so strongly over a potential "separate deal" for Northern Ireland that she is prepared to quit her job in protest. The Scottish Tory leader is dead against any hard border in the Irish Sea which she thinks will be seized upon by the SNP.
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon challenges Ruth Davidson and David Mundell to keep their word over their hard border Brexit deal threats in Monday's National. The paper says the Scottish Conservative leader and Scottish Secretary have written to the Prime Minister saying they will step down if new controls are brought in as they believe these would boost the case for Scottish independence.
Image caption According to the Scottish Daily Express, it is not only Scotland's top Tories threatening to go over Brexit, but ten members of Theresa May's cabinet. The paper claims Mrs May is "fighting for her political life" if she bows to EU demands.
Image caption In the i, former Brexit minister David Davis warns of a leadership challenge if Theresa May doesn't change tack on Brexit proposals. The paper claims ministers will meet on Monday evening to discuss what to do next and describes Mrs May's "fear" of a party rebellion.
Image caption The Times Scotland says Brexit negotiations have reached an "impasse" over the Irish border. The paper says ministers have been told to start "implementing plans for a no-deal Brexit within weeks".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says a draft Brexit deal agreed by negotiators on Sunday was the first time both sides had agreed any sort of plan. But the paper reports that Mrs May "refused to endorse" it because of fears the cabinet "would fail to back the plan".
Image caption A "gangland assassination bid" makes the splash in the Daily Record. The paper says a hunt is on for two masked attackers who shot Brian McGloin in his home in Glasgow's Shettleston on Saturday.
Image caption A claim parents are angry over "diluted" school inspections makes the top story in the Herald. The paper says mums and dads have issued a warning over school standards after the introduction of inspections that last just two days as opposed to the current week-long check.
Image caption Guidance teachers and classroom assistants are being trained to become therapists as part of a trial scheme to ease a growing mental health crisis, according to the Press and Journal. The story reports that rising numbers of youngsters suffering from illnesses including anxiety and depression has led NHS Grampian to launch a new initiative to catch and manage symptoms early.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition leads with the man leading Dundee's bid to be a decommissioning hub blasting a decision to develop ultra deep facilities at a rival port in Shetland, claiming the bill for taxpayers could reach £100m.
Image caption Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders tells the Daily Star of Scotland "snowflakes are killing off British comedy". Ms Saunders says comedians are shying away from controversial material because there is "always someone tutting".
Image caption Strictly Come Dancing's pantomime villains are the Scottish Sun's lead story. "Shirty dancing" is the headline on the paper's story claiming judges were furious that Seann Walsh and Katya Jones dodged "the bullet" while their fellow contestants were upset that they got "extra help".

