A pay deal has been reached for Scotland's 6,000 college support staff which will see pay rise by a minimum of £1,600 over a 29-month period.

Member of trade unions Unison, Unite and GMB voted in favour of a deal after negotiations with Colleges Scotland Employers' Association.

Staff will receive payouts in November 2018, April 2019, and April 2020.

Unison said the gains will be up to £170 beyond government pay policy at the lower end of the scales.

'Significant milestone'

Patricia Murray from the union said: "This deal will see over 40% of our members get a pay rise in each of two years of between 3% and 4.1%."

Shona Struthers, chief executive of Colleges Scotland Employers' Association, added: "This agreement is the culmination of a lot of hard work, serious negotiations and compromise by both parties and has delivered the best possible, affordable pay rises and improvements in conditions of service.

"This deal represents a £14m investment in support staff and is a significant milestone for national bargaining which provides long-term stability and certainty for support staff in colleges across Scotland."