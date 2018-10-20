Scotland

Scotland's papers: Worker attacks and 'big cat' on the loose

  • 20 October 2018
Image caption Parking attendants, care workers, nurses and teachers were assaulted more than 40,000 times last year for simply doing their job, writes The Herald, which quotes the figures provided by the union Unison.
Image caption The National says that Scottish Secretary David Mundell's threat to quit over a potential extension to the Brexit transitional period - the second time he has done so in a week - has pushed Theresa May and Scotland closer towards a no-deal scenario.
Image caption Also on Brexit, The Times reports that three former cabinet secretaries, who have served every prime minister since Margaret Thatcher, have launched an "unprecedented attack" on Conservative Brexiteers for what they describe as undermining the integrity of the civil service.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the discovery of BSE on a farm in Aberdeenshire and quotes the farmer saying he is "heartbroken" after he and his wife spent years building up their herd.
Image caption A new technique to scan the brain could detect variants of Alzheimer's disease earlier, giving the prospect of more targeted treatment sooner to those suffering from the condition, reports the i newspaper.
Image caption Four men in a Saudi "hit squad" suspected of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, came to Britain in March, writes the Scottish Daily Mail, as part of an official delegation to protect Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
Image caption The Express devotes its front page to the release from prison of preacher Anjem Choudary, who the paper says is now at the centre of a £2m taxpayer-funded security operation.
Image caption Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood has launched an "astonishing" attack on his BBC co-stars, according to the Scottish Sun, which reports the judge's comments on Tess Daly, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and dance partners Seann Walsh and Katya Jones.
Image caption The Daily Star headlines its front page; Mystery 'Big Cat' on the Loose and says people in two Scots villages have been warned not to approach a "black panther" sighted in fields near Drongan and Coalhall in Ayrshire.
Image caption Complaints about the noise have resulted in Dundee Council ordering street musicians to turn off their amps in city centre locations, leading to some buskers fearing for their future, writes The Courier.
Image caption A preliminary report into the death of a Fraserburgh fisherman has warned the circumstances surrounding his death nearly resulted in multiple fatalities after a breach of noxious gas from a trawler's storage tanks.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites