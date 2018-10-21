Scotland

Scotland's papers: Plans for first film studio

  • 21 October 2018
Image caption The Herald on Sunday says a specific site has been identified ahead of plans for Scotland's first film studio. In an exclusive report, the paper says Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop has already given "approval in principle" for the plans to move ahead.
Image caption The Scottish government has scrapped plans to recruit a Saudi trade specialist after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, reports the Sunday Post. The paper says that the decision was taken despite the original plan for a new trade envoy being announced days after the killing of Mr Khashoggi.
Image caption "I won't risk normalising racist views" is the headline in The Sunday National, as the paper quotes First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has pulled out of an event in Edinburgh next month because it will feature an appearance by the former Trump aide, Steve Bannon.
Image caption The Scotland on Sunday focuses its front page on the People's Vote march in London on Saturday, at which organisers say 700,000 people attended to call for a new vote on the final Brexit deal.
Image copyright Jo Perry
Image caption Also on Brexit, the UK must not agree to extend the transition period, writes The Sunday Telegraph, unless the EU ditches its demand for a backstop, as the paper quotes from an interview by Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab.
Image caption Meanwhile, The Scottish Daily Mail claims that Prime Minister Theresa May is set to face a show trial this week as MPs in her own party demand she attend a "high stakes" meeting and face disgruntled party members.

