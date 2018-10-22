Scotland

Scotland's papers: Ban on time changes 'illegal' and Scottish Tory 'revolt'

  • 22 October 2018
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with claims that plans to ban seasonal time changes that would see Scots lose an hour or daylight on winter mornings could be in breach of European Union laws.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman says Prime Minister Theresa May faces "rebellion" among her Scottish MPs over the increasing prospect of a three-month extension to the Brexit implementation period.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i says Theresa May will tell the House of Commons today that the Brexit deal is "95% done", however party rivals could be close to launching a leadership challenge.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National also features the threat of a Scottish Tory revolt, with MP Douglas Ross insisting they will not support an extension to the transition period if it affects the fishing industry.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says "soaring" numbers of prisoners in Scottish jails are using social media to "intimidate and mock" their victims.
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun carries an interview with the mother of a schoolgirl who died while on holiday on Bute planning to mark what would have been her seventh birthday with a "bubbles party" at her graveside.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record says ant-bigotry campaigners have hit out at former Rangers footballer Ian Durrant after claims that he made a sectarian comment at a dinner attended by other Ibrox stars.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express says a former British soldier at the heart of the Northern Ireland "witch-hunt" against ex-servicemen has refused life-saving treatment "so he can have his day in court".
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Theresa May attempted to shore up suppoprt for her Brexit plans during an "extraordinary" 90-minute conference call with her ministers.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times also goes with the Brexit theme, saying Mrs May is facing a rebellion by more than 40 of her MPs "if she does not bow to fresh demands from Brexiteers in the next 48 hours".
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Highlands edition says the chief executive of budget-cutting Orkney Islands Council "has doubled his claims for expenses in just three years".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition reports on a pupil being charged after a teacher was allegedly stabbed at a secondary school.

