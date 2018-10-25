Progress on fairer Scotland 'stagnates'

Image copyright Spl

Progress on making Scotland a fairer and more equal society has stagnated, according to a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

The body, which was set up to improve equality, said the concerns highlighted in its previous reviews were still evident.

The EHRC's Scotland Commissioner Lesley Sawers said: "Fairness should be at the heart of Scottish society.

"This review suggests that there is still some way to go."

The report highlighted differences in educational attainment, health, work opportunities and living standards among social groups.

The report said women were less likely to be in work and they continued to earn less than men on average.

It said those women who were in work continued to experience sexual harassment as well as discrimination related to pregnancy.

Meanwhile, disabled people were twice are likely to be unemployed and more likely to live in poverty, according to the review.

It also said differences in school attainment were evident as early as Primary 1, especially for children living in the most deprived areas.

Ms Sawyers said, despite much good work by the Scottish government and other agencies, there was risk that disadvantages could become entrenched.

The EHRC's "Is Scotland Fairer?" report is published every three years and looks at six areas - education, work, living standards, health, justice and participation.

It concluded that progress was not consistent or widespread.

It says: "We acknowledge that effecting change requires a long-term commitment and it can take many years before any change is apparent. However, the evidence in this review suggests a general stagnation in progress.

"We need to recognise where, and question why, stagnation is happening."

Education

Levels of attainment at school generally improved but gaps persist

Differences in attainment were evident by Primary 1 (age five to six) - especially for children living in the most deprived areas

Girls do better than boys and some ethnic minority pupils perform well above the national average

Gypsy/Traveller pupils, those with additional support needs, looked-after children and pupils living in the most deprived areas had lower levels of attainment than average

Exclusion rates fell nationally but some groups continued to have much higher rates (Gypsy/Travellers, disabled pupils, those with additional support needs and pupils living in the most deprived areas)

Boys were more likely to be excluded than girls

There was no change in the level of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET)

The proportion of adults with a degree-level qualification increased

Work

The number of people in employment increased

Disabled people were less likely to be in employment

Women were less likely than men to be in employment and more likely to be in part-time work.

Young people were most likely to be unemployed and many were in insecure jobs

Women continued to experience sexual harassment and discrimination related to pregnancy and maternity in the workplace

There was a fall in earnings and little progress in tackling pay gaps

Women continued to earn less than men on average

Disabled people continued to earn less than non-disabled people

Women, young people aged 18-24, disabled people, black people and those in the Other White ethnic group were more likely to be in low-paid work

Women continued to be under-represented in senior positions

Living standards

Homelessness and access to a secure home continued to be an issue

There was a slight decrease in the number of homeless applications to local authorities.

The number of people, many of whom were children, being placed in temporary accommodation increased.

Asylum seekers were at risk of destitution throughout the asylum process.

Younger people were more likely to be in private rented accommodation than other tenures.

Many disabled people lived in homes that did not meet their requirements to live independently.

Nearly all measures of poverty showed an increase over time

The number of adults and children living in poverty after housing costs increased.

The number of adults and children being referred to a Trussell Trust Foodbank increased.

Wealth inequality increased, with single-adult households accounting for the majority of those living in low-wealth households.

Fuel poverty decreased but roughly a third of people still experienced it

Health

The number of people waiting more than 18 weeks from the point of referral for health services increased

Women had a higher life expectancy and healthy life expectancy compared with men

People living in the most deprived areas had lower life expectancy compared with those living in the least deprived areas

The overall suicide rate declined. The suicide rate was highest for those aged 35-44 and 45-54, and men were much more likely to die by suicide than women

The mortality rate from diseases of the circulatory system declined but the rate was much higher for men compared with that for women

The number of adults and children starting treatment for mental health conditions increased

The number of adults who reported poor mental health has not changed since 2010

Women, disabled people, single people and people who had previously been in a long-term relationship were more likely to report poorer mental health and wellbeing

The number of referrals to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) increased, yet one in five referrals were rejected

The majority of individuals who died by suicide had been prescribed at least one mental health drug in the year prior to their death

The number of Compulsory Treatment Orders (CTOs) increased, and their use was higher for males compared with females

Justice and personal security

The prison population fell marginally

The number of older prisoners increased

There was an increase in the number of incidents of self-harm and prisoner-on-prisoner assaults despite a reduction in prison overcrowding

The number of self-reported hate crimes and hate crime charges decreased overall

There was a decrease in the number of racially aggravated harassment and behaviour charges

There was an increase in the number of charges aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation, transgender identity and religion

There was a large increase in the number of reported sexual crimes; however, conviction rates, particularly for rape and attempted rape, remained low

Legal protection against abusive behaviour has been strengthened recently; however, the longer-term trend showed that the number of domestic abuse incidents recorded by police changed little over the last five years

Employment tribunal fees, which were declared unlawful, have had an impact on the number of claims made

Participation

