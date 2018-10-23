Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has moved into its third phase of hearing evidence

Police have investigated complaints from more than 350 former residents of homes run by three voluntary organisations, the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has been told.

Police Scotland said allegations of abuse had been made against nearly 400 people, dating back to the 1930s.

The homes were run by Quarriers, Barnardo's and the Aberlour Childcare Trust.

Quarriers and Aberlour have apologised to children abused in their care.

A statement read out to the inquiry on behalf of Quarriers said: "Quarriers acknowledges that children were subjected to physical, sexual and emotional abuse whilst in their care.

"It is acknowledged that abuse occurred across generations at Quarriers Village.

"Quarriers acknowledges that there were shortcomings in its historical policies and practices which did not prevent abuse from occurring."

'Places of fear'

The statement, read out by Kate Dowdalls QC, added: "Quarriers remains committed to assisting the inquiry with its work and welcomes the opportunity to hear the evidence of survivors and others.

"The present day Quarriers organisation remains committed to providing the highest possible standards of care and support to the vulnerable adults, children and young people who benefit from its services."

The police figures were revealed as phase three of the inquiry got under way in Edinburgh.

Laura-Anne van der Westhuizen, representing Police Scotland, confirmed investigations had been carried out relating to incidents dating back to the 1930s.

The inquiry is looking into allegations of abuse at 86 institutions, including children's homes and boarding schools.

Earlier this month Lady Smith, who is chairing the inquiry, published an interim report into Smyllum Park and Bellevue House, which were run by the Catholic church.

She concluded there had been emotional, physical and sexual abuse, and said the homes were places of fear, threat, and excessive discipline.

What is the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry?

The inquiry is chaired by High Court judge Lady Smith

The inquiry was set up in October 2015 to look at the historical abuse of children in care across Scotland.

It is currently in the process of looking at allegations of physical and sexual abuse at 86 institutions, including former children's homes and leading boarding schools.

The inquiry, which has cost £15.67m so far, was originally scheduled to end next year but the Scottish government has since said it can take as long as it needs.

From the end of November last year, the child abuse inquiry heard case study evidence over 20 days about the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.

A total of 54 witnesses told of their experiences at Smyllum Park, which closed in 1981, and Bellevue House, which closed in 1961, and 21 written statements were submitted.