Ruth Davidson gives birth to baby boy

Ms Davidson tweeted a picture of herself with Finn and her partner Jen Wilson

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has given birth to a baby boy - saying she and partner Jen Wilson are "delighted".

Ms Davidson said her son had been named Finn Paul Davidson, and weighed 10lb 1.5oz when he was born on Friday.

Announcing the birth on Twitter, she said: "Welcome to the world, little one. Know that you are loved".

Ms Davidson started her maternity leave earlier this month, but is due to return to work in the spring.

She and Ms Wilson announced in April that they were expecting a child after undergoing a successful IVF procedure, with Finn being born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Friday morning.

Ms Davidson said: "Jen and I are delighted at baby Finn's safe arrival. A huge thank you to the medical team at ERI and the midwives at Leith Community Treatment Centre for looking after all three of us so well throughout the pregnancy and birth.

"I can't wait to get this little one home to enjoy some family time together."

The 39-year-old Edinburgh Central MSP has previously told BBC Scotland how she struggled with morning sickness during her pregnancy - at one point having to leave the Holyrood chamber just before a session of first minister's questions.

She also said she did not believe having a baby would impact on her political career, and that her pregnancy would underline that it is normal for same-sex couples to have children.

The couple had been referring to their unborn baby as Fionnuala.

Ms Davidson is due to return to the Scottish Parliament in the spring

Ms Davidson and Ms Wilson have been together since 2014 and had planned to get married, but ended up using the money saved for the wedding to pay for medical treatment after their dog - Wilson - was hit by a car.

Ms Davidson tweeted a photo of Wilson wearing a "big brother" bib shortly after announcing Finn's birth.

Ms Wilson said: "It was wonderful to welcome baby Finn into the world this morning. He is beautiful and already very loved.

"Ruth did brilliantly and Finn clearly has his mother's lungs on him."

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said Finn's safe arrival was "absolutely joyous news.

He added: "I am so very pleased for Ruth and Jen. They will make fantastic parents and I wish them both the very best as they embark on this exciting chapter of their lives as a family."

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, was among those to congratulate Ms Davidson and Ms Wilson - tweeting that she wished Finn "a lifetime of happiness".

Ms Davidson has frequently been tipped as a future leader of the UK Conservative Party, but has ruled out ever taking on the job - saying that her ambition is to replace Ms Sturgeon as first minister at the next Holyrood election in 2021.

Ms Davidson started her maternity leave during the Scottish Parliament's October recess, with her deputy, Jackson Carlaw, filling in until she returns. She plans to share maternity leave with Ms Wilson.