Scotland's papers: Ruth's 'little boy blue' and lawyers attack Hain

  • 27 October 2018
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times leads with the peer who named Sir Philip Green as an alleged sex pest becoming "embroiled in a row" after it emerged he is a paid adviser to the law firm that opposed the injunction against a newspaper that wanted to identify the businessman. The paper also features a picture of Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and her partner Jen Wilson with their newborn baby.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record says a "shameless" killer who took the life of a dad-of-two while stealing alcohol from him has "returned to her heavy-drinking ways" after her release from prison.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald focuses on health chiefs facing calls for an urgent inquiry after it was claimed NHS patients could be "leapfrogged" by private patients. The paper also features a picture of "delighted" Ruth Davidson with her baby son.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with assisted dying campaigners claiming there is now "empathy and understanding" among MSPs about "the need to introduce the controversial measures in Scotland".
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express reports on millions of women being in line for a pension boost following a "landmark multi-billion-pound High Court ruling" that benefits should be gender-equalised.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i says some MPs are calling for Sir Philip Green to be stripped of his knighthood after he was named as the businessman who got an injunction to prevent him being named in bullying allegations.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail says a former pensions minister in David Cameron's government has accused Sir Philip Green of bullying her.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Baroness Brady, the government's small business adviser and star of the BBC show The Apprentice, has been drawn into the Sir Philip Green row due to her business relationship with the tycoon.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says the SNP's Treasury spokeswoman has called on Chancellor Philip Hammond to use Monday's budget to lift the freeze on social security benefits.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition says dozens of worker preparing for a winter's work in the Cairngorms have been left without jobs in the latest "catastrophe" to hit the ski resort.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Angus edition says a councillor has faced a "furious backlash" after describing the famous Forfar bridie as a "low-quality processed meat product".

