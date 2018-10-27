Drivers faced long delays after the Scotland's busiest motorway was closed in both directions due to a police incident.

Tailbacks built up after the M8 was shut near Harthill, North Lanarkshire, for three hours early on Saturday.

A diversion was put in place and the motorway reopened at about 09:00.

A police spokesman said the alert was caused by a man who appeared in a distressed state, but he is now receiving appropriate treatment.