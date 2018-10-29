Scotland

Scotland's papers: Budget and helicopter crash 'hero pilot'

  • 29 October 2018
Image caption The chancellor is warning that a no-deal Brexit would affect his budget, according to The Herald. It says Philip Hammond is preparing for an end to austerity, but the plans would be "scuppered" unless a free trade deal is struck with the EU.
Image caption The Scotsman has a picture of the flowers and scarves left by Leicester City fans, after the club's owner was killed in a helicopter crash at the stadium. The paper also reports on the poor state of NHS and Social Care management in Scotland, saying the needs of future generations are "floundering over a lack of leadership".
Image caption The Budget and the fatal helicopter crash are also the lead stories in today's Telegraph. The paper claims the chancellor will "turn on the spending taps" when he outlines his plans. Also on the front page, research suggesting that Robert the Bruce was born in England.
Image caption The Times reports that Scotland is in line for millions in Barnet Formula consequentials when Philip Hammond outlines his Budget this afternoon. The paper says the chancellor is due to announce a £2bn funding boost for mental health services in England.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that the pilot, who was flying the helicopter that crashed at the Leicester City stadium, saved lives by steering the aircraft away from fans and a hotel. Cameraman Dan Cox called Mr Swaffer "heroic".
Image caption The i says Leicester is "in mourning" after the Thai owner of the club died. It adds that fans have flocked to the King Power Stadium to pay tribute to Mr Srivaddhanaprabha.
Image caption The Scottish Conservatives claim the SNP government has underfunded GPs, according to the Express. The paper reckons analysis of the figures has revealed a shortfall of £660m.
Image caption The Press & Journal leads with the costs of recruitment at NHS Grampian, claiming £1.3m has been spent on overseas staff-hunting trips since 2010.
Image caption Subsidies to wind farms is the lead story in the Scottish Daily Mail, with the paper claiming nearly £5m was paid to switch turbines off on a particularly windy day. It says the National Grid cannot cope with the "extra energy" produced on such days, and says there is fresh criticism of the Scottish government's "green agenda".
Image caption The National says Labour is the opposition party which is refusing to join the others at Westminster in an anti-Brexit stance. The paper quotes the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford in a call for unity.
Image caption The Courier reports on an alleged siege situation in Dundee's Hilltown area, claiming local people were "left bewildered" at a big response from the emergency services.
Image caption And lastly, the Daily Star claims the Leicester City helicopter crash could have been a lot worse than it was, and that lives were saved thanks to the heroic action of the pilot who seemed to steer the aircraft away from crowds.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites