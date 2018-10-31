Image copyright Tracey Largue

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Lady Haig's Poppy Factory in Edinburgh has given access to its busy workshop.

The centre, with its workforce of 40 ex-servicemen, manufactures all items for the Scottish Poppy Appeal and makes wreaths to sell commercially.

The large majority of the workers are registered disabled and have been at the factory for many years.

The factory is a wholly owned subsidiary of Poppyscotland and both of these organisations have been part of The Royal British Legion group of charities since 2011.

The factory was established in 1926 when Countess Haig, the wife of the Field Marshal, suggested opening a factory to make poppies for Scotland and employ men disabled by war.

From a humble start of just "two workers, a pair of scissors and a piece of paper", the workforce quickly rose to 28 ex-servicemen.

Today, the factory describes itself as a "happy and productive workplace" while producing five million poppies and 10,000 wreaths annually.

It also seeks to maintain "a palpable feeling of the military" along with a "comfortable and secure atmosphere" for visitors and workers.

Remembrance Day commemorates the sacrifice that veterans and civilians made in World War One, World War Two, and other wars.

The day is observed on 11 November to remember "the day the guns fell silent" at the conclusion of World War One on 11 November 1918.

The observance is specifically dedicated to members of the Armed Forces who were killed during war, and was created by King George V on 7 November 1919.

After the war, the poppy became the symbol of Remembrance for those who gave their lives.

It was inspired by the famous poem, In Flanders Fields, which was written during World War One by Lt Colonel John McCrae.

People now also wear poppies to commemorate everyone who lost their lives as a result of various conflicts around the world.

In Scotland, the main remembrance ceremony takes place in Edinburgh.

There is a wreath-laying service at the Stone of Remembrance on the High Street, followed by a church service in St Giles Cathedral.

Other remembrance services take place at war memorials throughout the whole of Scotland.

