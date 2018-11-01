Scotland

Scotland's papers: Lennon 'decked by coin lout' and tax cut warning

  • 1 November 2018
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun's front page is dominated by Hibs manager Neil Lennon being struck by a coin thrown from the crowd during the Edinburgh derby match with Hearts. The paper says the manager was left "sprawling" on the ground after being hit in the face.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times leads with a warning by the chief executive of NHS Scotland that children with emotional problems risk being "unduly medicalised". Paul Gray has highlighted what he says is a problem with doctors overprescribing drugs and relying too heavily on clinical treatments for young people.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with Scotland's finance minister Derek Mackay being told that "vital cash revenue could be lost to England" if he fails to pass on UK tax breaks to Scots. The paper says the warning has come from within the UK government's Office of Budget Responsibility, with claims that Scottish middle and high earners could seek to pay their taxes south of the border.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with figures which it claims show thousands of Scotland's doctors have quit the health service to work abroad. The Scottish Tories say the "brain drain" is an "alarming development which could have serious consequences for the NHS".
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express says Britain is expected to conclude a Brexit deal with the EU "within the next three weeks", according to prime minister Theresa May's chief negotiator, Dominic Raab. Mr Raab has sent a letter to MPs saying obstacles remain but "the end is in sight".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says the UK government's budget tax cuts have exposed a split in the Labour Party. The paper claims Scottish Labour have been left "red-faced" after Jeremy Corbyn and the shadow chancellor John McDonnell "signed up to the Tories' middle-class giveaway".
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star says police have launched a murder-suicide probe after two bodies were found 30 miles apart in Coatbridge and Tillicoultry.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition says "bungling firefighters" have left a family's home uninhabitable after "swooping on it in a case of mistaken identity".
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition reports on a campaign group being formed to oppose a proposed multi-million-pound spaceport in Sutherland which has "divided the community". The satellite launch site is planned for Melness, near Tongue.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites