Your pictures of Scotland: 26 October - 2 November

  • 2 November 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 26 October - 2 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Sunrise as sun hit the top of the trees Image copyright Paul Ross
Image caption Paul Ross, from Denny, captured this sunrise just as the sun hit the top of the trees.
Falls of Clyde in New Lanark Image copyright Joseph Herbert
Image caption "Captured what I’m pretty sure is the last of the sun for this year at Falls of Clyde," said Joseph Herbert as he visited the waterfall in New Lanark with his partner.
The river at Reekie Linn near Alyth Image copyright Marion McMurdo
Image caption Marion McMurdo, from Dundee, took this photo at Reekie Linn near Alyth. She said: "The river was full of fast flowing water, and the autumn colours were a delight."
Dramatic sunset at Burghead Bay Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption A dramatic sunset at Burghead Bay, captured by Tom McPherson from nearby Hopeman.
The road to Roskill Mains in the Black Isle Image copyright Julian Paren
Image caption The road to Roskill Mains in the Black Isle. Julian Paren said: "Torrential rain arrived as we drove to the beach to exercise the dog at Rosemarkie."
Faskally Wood in Pitlochry Image copyright Evelyn Oliver
Image caption This shot was taken by Evelyn Oliver at Faskally Wood in Pitlochry.
Misty and frosty weather along the Union Canal to Falkirk High Image copyright Nicolas Kelly
Image caption Misty and frosty weather on Nicolas Kelly's walk along the Union Canal to Falkirk High.
River Clyde at Kirkfieldbank in the morning Image copyright John Trippick
Image caption John Trippick captured this image of the River Clyde at Kirkfieldbank in the morning.
Winter conditions in Glen Shiel above the Cluanie Inn on Ciste Dhubh Image copyright Andrew Gibb
Image caption Winter conditions in Glen Shiel above the Cluanie Inn on Ciste Dhubh.
Stream at the Hermitage in Dunkeld Image copyright Mairi Brennan
Image caption Mairi Brennan from Edinburgh captured this stream when she visited the Hermitage in Dunkeld and said: "It was busy with people making the most of a lovely day."
The woods in Boat of Garten Image copyright Tina Jack
Image caption A moody scene captured by Tina Jack in the woods in Boat of Garten.
Sunrise with reflection at Leven beach in Fife Image copyright Susan Keith
Image caption Sunrise with reflection at Leven beach in Fife, sent in by Susan Keith.
River Tay in Dundee Image copyright Glenn Knowles
Image caption This striking image was taken by Glenn Knowles as he walked his dog Pippin by the Tay in Dundee.
Sunset over Lake of Menteith Image copyright Alan Lusk
Image caption Sunset over Lake of Menteith captured by Alan Lusk.
View over Auchintaple Loch in Glenisla Image copyright Ernest Boath
Image caption View over Auchintaple Loch in Glenisla by Ernie Boath.
The sun over Cumbernauld Community Park Image copyright Jacqui Penfold
Image caption Jacqui Penfold said: "This is the sun just popping up from the morning's freezing fog over the M80 in Cumbernauld taken from Cumbernauld Community Park. It's a walk I do almost every morning and there's always something wonderful to see."
V&A in Dundee with the Discovery ship reflected in the water Image copyright Cheryl Cunningham
Image caption Cheryl Cunningham captured this image of the V&A in Dundee with the Discovery ship reflected in the water.
Autumnal setting of Dollar Glen Image copyright Thomas Duffy
Image caption Thomas Duffy captured this autumnal setting of Dollar Glen. He said: "This waterfall looks magical."
The banks of Loch Clair Image copyright Edward Hornby
Image caption Edward Hornby from Inverness said: "I frequently visit the Torridon area in Scotland to go walking and cycling. This is a shot taken from the banks of Loch Clair on a recent trip there. The loch was perfectly still and provided a fantastic reflection of the hills and surrounding area."
Autumn colours in Dunkeld Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption Eric Niven said: "The weather was fairly dull but the Autumn colours were nice when I was out for a walk in Dunkeld."
