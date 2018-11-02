Scotland

Scotland's papers: Football hooliganism 'resurgence' warning

  • 2 November 2018
Image caption A warning from the Scottish Police Federation about a "creeping return" of football hooliganism features on the front page of The Herald. The paper says it comes after what law enforcement sources call a "toxic" series of matches.
Image caption The Scotsman is one a of number of papers featuring a report which suggests there may be a "recruitment crisis" in Scottish schools. The official report has figures showing a rise in the number of schools forced to share a head teacher due to a lack of people applying for the promoted posts.
Image caption The businessman Arron Banks features on the front page of The National following the news he and his Leave.EU campaign are being investigated over alleged funding offences committed during the 2016 referendum. He denies any wrongdoing.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with a warning from Neil Lennon's agent who says he fears for the football manager's safety. It comes after he was hit by a coin during the Hearts V Hibs game earlier this week.
Image caption The warning about schools being forced to share head teachers is the lead in the Scottish Daily Express. The papers says the problem is most acute in primary schools where the numbers sharing have "soared" by almost two-thirds.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says half a million Scots could face a "tax hike" under plans to reduce a discount on water bills currently given to those who live alone. The paper says the changes would affect many pensioners.
Image caption The Courier has another story about trouble at a football game. It reports that police are investigating claims that fireworks were aimed at Dundee supporters during their match against Celtic at Dens Park on Wednesday evening.
Image caption The north east edition of the Press and Journal leads with the news that the opening of the Aberdeen by-pass has been delayed until December at the earliest. Transport Secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs that Transport Scotland is calling on the contractors to agree a variation to their contract, which would allow the Stonehaven to Craibstone section of the road to open.
Image caption The resignation of UK Sports Minister Tracey Crouch features on the front page of the i newspaper. The paper says she dramatically resigned on Thursday night with a warning to Theresa May that a six-month delay in outlawing highly-addictive betting machines would cost lives.
Image caption The Times in Scotland says Scottish football clubs will be fined, docked points or forced to play without their fans under a proposed new law to stamp out crowd disorder in the stands. Under the plan, which is in place in England and during all European games, clubs are held accountable for all misconduct in their stadiums.
Image caption The owner of Hearts and the chief executive of Hibs held emergency talks following the scenes at the Edinburgh derby on Wednesday evening, reports the Daily Star of Scotland. The paper quotes SFA boss Ian Maxwell who said he believed the club bosses would leave "no stone unturned" in their efforts to find those responsible.

