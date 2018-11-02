Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Harry Wallace recites the names of every Kilmarnock player

A four-year-old fan has won the hearts of players and staff at Kilmarnock football club by reciting the names of every member of the squad by their shirt number.

Little Harry Wallace showed off his memory skills as he visited the club's Rugby Park stadium with his nursery.

A video tweeted by Kilmarnock Community Sports Trust shows him rhyming off the 29 players' names.

He cheekily includes himself as number 28 as no player wears that shirt.

He was one of a group of youngsters from New Cumnock Early Childhood Centre who visited the stadium on Thursday.

In the video, prompted by someone calling out the shirt numbers, he methodically lists off the players names and rather shyly, without looking up, says "Me" when he gets to number 28.

Kilmarnock Community Sports Trust tweeted: "We were very privileged to have a little visitor today as part of @NewCumnockECC little Harry (@Lucynharrysmum) who can rhyme off every @KilmarnockFC player in the squad! He's only 4!! Amazing! #WeAreKillie."

Image copyright Lesley Wallace Image caption Harry met his favourite player Eamonn Brophy and did his "wolf" celebration

His mum Lesley Wallace told BBC Scotland news online that he gets his love of Kilmarnock from his grandparents and dad who are all "life-long fans".

She said: "He likes going along with them to some of the games and he gets a programme and then memorises the players' names.

"He practises with his dad. He will just shout out a random number and Harry will immediately say the player who wears that shirt."

The voice heard prompting him in the video is his nursery key-worker Irene Mclaren.

Harry's mum said he is normally a quiet boy in the nursery and staff were shocked when he started "rattling off" all the names.

"It's a wee confidence boost for him," she said.

Kilmarnock players have been quick to praise the impressive youngster.

Midfielder Chris Burke shared the video on Twitter, boasting that he had witnessed young Harry's skills "first hand".

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, who is on loan to Kilmarnock from Watford, described the video as "quality" and promised to get the "little man" a shirt signed by all the squad.

The four-year-old also got a surprise while visiting Rugby Park in the shape of a face-to-face meeting with his favourite player Eamonn Brophy, whose nickname is "The Wolf".

Mum Lesley said he was "absolutely delighted".

She added: "Harry loves playing football and wants to grow up and be a famous player one day.

"He's told me he will buy me perfume and haggis when he is rich and famous."