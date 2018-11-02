Image caption Prof Tom Inns has led the GSA for five years

The director of Glasgow School of Art - Prof Tom Inns - is stepping down from his role, it has been announced.

His five years in charge covered a troubled period in which the school's category A-listed Mackintosh building was twice ravaged by fire.

In June this year, the Charles Rennie Mackintosh masterpiece building was destroyed by a huge blaze.

The Mackintosh building had been undergoing a £35m restoration project after a previous fire in 2014.

'Exceptional place'

Muriel Gray, who is the chairwoman of the GSA's board of governors, said: "He has had the most challenging tenure at the helm of GSA and we are truly grateful for all his enormous commitment and hard work - especially over the course of the past few months."

Until a successor has been appointed, the GSA will be led by the school's deputy directors, Prof Irene McAra-McWilliam and Prof Ken Neil.

Prof Inns said the school of art was an "exceptional place" and he would miss the creative energy of the staff and students.

He said: "I have led the GSA through the challenges of fire recovery twice and a restoration of the Mackintosh Building, whilst simultaneously extending GSA's global reputation, delivering growth, opening up opportunities for disadvantaged students and transforming other parts of GSA's estate.

"It is now time for a new director to work with the board to deliver the future vision for GSA."