Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Armando Iannucci has been involved in some of the most seminal BBC comedy shows of recent decades

Armando Iannucci won two awards at this year's Scottish Baftas for his film The Death Of Stalin.

The writer and director scooped gongs for both writer for film/television and director ficition.

Director John MacLaverty also claimed two prizes for his documentary on Scotland's 1978 World Cup campaign.

Scotland 78: A Love Story was named best documentary and gave MacLaverty the trophy for director factual. Nae Pasaran was awarded best feature film.

The film tells the story of three former engineers from Scotland who refused to repair aeroplane engines used by Augusto Pinochet, the military dictator of Chile.

The men whose story the film tells - Bob Fulton, John Keenan and Robert Sommerville - collected the award.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon presented an award for outstanding contribution to film and television to the actor Alan Cumming.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alan Cumming has enjoyed an acting career spanning three decades

The ceremony, hosted by Edith Bowman at Glasgow's Radisson Blu Hotel, saw Shauna McDonald collect the best film actress award for her performance in White Chamber, while Jack Lowden was named best film actor for his role in Calibre.

Chris Reilly won best television actor for The Last Post and Elaine C Smith took the title of best television actress for Two Doors Down.

Comedy Scot Squad picked up the award for television scripted.

The specialist factual prize went to Imagine... Rupert Everett: Born To Be Wilde.

Violent Men: Behind Bars was named best features and factual series.

My Loneliness Is Killing won best short film, and Widdershins, voiced by actor Brian Cox, came top in Animation.

The entertainment prize went to Armchair Detectives and Beckett won best game award.

Production designer Pat Campbell was awarded outstanding contribution to craft while producer Paddy Higson took the award for outstanding contribution to the Scottish industry.

Bafta Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: "It has been a truly incredible evening celebrating the very best of Scottish creative talent in Scotland across the film, television, and games industries."