Image copyright ViralPress Image caption The 50ft yacht was struck by lightning off the coast of Phuket

Nine British tourists have been rescued from their burning yacht after it was struck by lightning off Thailand.

They were on board the 50ft chartered boat off the coast of Phuket when they ran into a tropical storm on Saturday.

The group, understood to be from Scotland, sheltered below deck but the yacht was hit by a lightning bolt.

A passing fishing boat helped the stricken crew and holidaymakers, and no-one was injured.

Video footage showed the Beneteau-manufactured yacht Emmjay engulfed in flames.

Police received a mayday call at around 17:00 and coastguards were dispatched to the scene near the Thalang district.

Marine chief Wiwat Chitchertwong said all the holidaymakers - four married couples and another woman - were safely rescued.

He said: ''Police were notified at 5pm that there was heavy rain and lightning that struck the boat. This caused a fire.

''People were already sheltering downstairs in the boat to shelter from the rain when the lightning struck.''

Lt Col Brapan Chanprakon added: ''There were nine passengers on board and assisted by fishing ships they landed safely. There were no injuries or deaths.

''The police department is investigating and speaking with witnesses and boat owner.''