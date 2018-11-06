Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Several fire crews came under attack in Scotland

Several fire crews were subjected to "completely unacceptable" attacks as they responded to incidents on Bonfire Night.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters responded to 338 bonfires between 17:00 and 22:00 on Monday 5 November.

The SFRS said there were several attacks on crews, but that no firefighters were seriously injured.

The service handled 723 calls from members of the public.

Assistant Chief Officer Lewis Ramsay said: "Bonfire Night is typically the service's busiest night of the year, but in addition to numerous bonfires, firefighters continue to respond to the full range of emergencies we face on a daily basis.

"Our frontline crews and operations control personnel are extremely dedicated and I would like to pay tribute to their professionalism, skill and hard work, which enabled them to help protect communities across the country."

"Completely unacceptable"

He added: "Attacks on emergency service responders are completely unacceptable.

"This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion, but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues, including the police when they have to escort us at the scene.

"We would like to thank our partners and the vast majority of the law-abiding public for their support, and we hope that they had a safe and enjoyable Bonfire Night."