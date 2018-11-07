Scotland

Scotland's papers: Meat tax 'would save lives' and fuel 'price war'

  • 7 November 2018
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says the "big four" supermarket giants have launched a petrol pump price war "which will see the cost of a tank of fuel slashed". Asda has cut the cost of petrol by up to 2p a litre, with Morrison's, Sainsbury's and Tesco set to follow suit.
Image caption The Herald leads with claims that the introduction of "a potentially life-saving meat tax" could save lives and cut NHS bills. Scientists at Oxford university believe it could end generations of deaths brought on by heart disease, strokes, diabetes and cancer. But there are fears that it could lead to "massive" price increases for everyday goods.
Image caption The Daily Express' main story is the paper's call for "justice" for 300 women who, it says, were "robbed" of their war widows' pension because they fell in love again.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says Harry Potter creator JK Rowling is suing her former personal assistant for £24,000 over claims she went on "an unauthorised spending spree" with her credit car.
Image caption The Scotsman reports that Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has been asked to make an urgent Holyrood statement after it emerged police officer numbers have fallen to the lowest level in almost a decade.
Image caption The Daily Record says it is thought that a man whose body was found on waste ground in Drumchapel in Glasgow may have been ambushed by a killer who was lying in wait for him as he made his way home.
Image caption The Times splashes on the paper's investigation into the UK government's use of "gagging clauses". It says the engineering company hired by the government to test cladding after the Grenfell Tower fire was banned from criticising the prime minister.
Image caption The National devotes its front page to the closure of the Michelin tyre factory in Dundee, with the loss of 850 jobs, saying the workforce have been "kicked in the teeth" by the French firm.
Image caption Brexit is the focus for the i, which says the prime minister has put cabinet ministers on standby to be ready to sign off a deal.
Image caption The Daily Star claims two British Army veterans selling poppies were "booted out" of a shopping centre over public safety concerns.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition says the discovery of asbestos in the science lab of a 40-year-old school in Inverness has sparked calls for urgent action to address the ageing and "neglected" school estate in the region.

