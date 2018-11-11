In Pictures: Scottish landmarks turn red for Armistice
- 11 November 2018
More than 150 Scottish landmarks have been illuminated red to mark the Armistice centenary. Castles, churches and universities are among the venues forming the Scottish Poppy Appeal's "Light Up Red" campaign. Here's a taster of some of the landmarks lit up ahead of Sunday's commemorations.
