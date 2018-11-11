Scotland

In Pictures: Scottish landmarks turn red for Armistice

  • 11 November 2018
Related Topics
The Kelpies Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND
Image caption The Kelpies in Falkirk have been illuminated red from the inside

More than 150 Scottish landmarks have been illuminated red to mark the Armistice centenary. Castles, churches and universities are among the venues forming the Scottish Poppy Appeal's "Light Up Red" campaign. Here's a taster of some of the landmarks lit up ahead of Sunday's commemorations.

Ballindalloch Castle Image copyright HIGHLAND DREAMS PHOTOGRAPHY
Image caption This photo was captured of Ballindalloch Castle in Aberdeenshire
The Orangerie Conservatory at Dalkeith Country Park Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND
Image caption The 19th Century conservatory at Dalkeith Country Park
Edinburgh Castle Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND
Image caption Edinburgh Castle is one of 10 castles illuminated across Scotland
Inverness Cathedral Image copyright HIGHLAND DREAMS PHOTOGRAPHY
Image caption Inverness Cathedral has been red for two weeks ahead of Armistice Day
Edinburgh Airport air traffic control tower Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND
Image caption It's not just historic landmarks; Edinburgh Airport's air traffic control tower glows red
Eilean Donan castle Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND
Image caption Eilean Donan castle is one of the most well-known in Scotland
Titan Crane Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND
Image caption The Titan Crane is one of 10 Glasgow landmarks that have turned red
The R&A Golf Club in St Andrews Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND
Image caption Another building included in the campaign is the world-famous R&A Golf Club in St Andrews
Glasgow's SSE Hydro concert venue Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND
Image caption The facade of the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow has also turned red for the centenary

All images are subject to copyright

Related Topics

More on this story