Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND Image caption The Kelpies in Falkirk have been illuminated red from the inside

More than 150 Scottish landmarks have been illuminated red to mark the Armistice centenary. Castles, churches and universities are among the venues forming the Scottish Poppy Appeal's "Light Up Red" campaign. Here's a taster of some of the landmarks lit up ahead of Sunday's commemorations.

Image copyright HIGHLAND DREAMS PHOTOGRAPHY Image caption This photo was captured of Ballindalloch Castle in Aberdeenshire

Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND Image caption The 19th Century conservatory at Dalkeith Country Park

Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND Image caption Edinburgh Castle is one of 10 castles illuminated across Scotland

Image copyright HIGHLAND DREAMS PHOTOGRAPHY Image caption Inverness Cathedral has been red for two weeks ahead of Armistice Day

Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND Image caption It's not just historic landmarks; Edinburgh Airport's air traffic control tower glows red

Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND Image caption Eilean Donan castle is one of the most well-known in Scotland

Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND Image caption The Titan Crane is one of 10 Glasgow landmarks that have turned red

Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND Image caption Another building included in the campaign is the world-famous R&A Golf Club in St Andrews

Image copyright M.OWENS/POPPYSCOTLAND Image caption The facade of the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow has also turned red for the centenary

All images are subject to copyright