Scotland

Vulnerable teen 'failed by the system'

  • 10 November 2018
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman carries a photograph of 16-year-old William Lindsay who killed himself at Polmont Young Offenders' Institution within 48 hours of being remanded. The paper reports that the vulnerable teenager had been flagged up as a suicide risk and should have been put in a secure unit but there were no places available.
Image copyright I weekend
Image caption The weekend edition of the i newspaper carries a striking image of a poppy field as it marks 100 years since the guns fell silent across Europe at the end of The Great War.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with a report on the resignation of Jo Johnson from his ministerial post. The paper says he agreed with his sibling, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, that Theresa May's proposed deal with Brussels was a "terrible mistake".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express describes Remain-supporting Mr Johnson's decision as "bold" and it adds that the move has sparked fears that the prime minister could lose more ministers in the next few days.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Mr Johnson's resignation "stunned colleagues" and "sent shockwaves through the government", according to The Times Scotland. It adds that up to 51 Brexiteers and eight Remainers claim they are likely to vote against the Brexit deal in the Commons.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Brexit also features on the front page of The Herald, which reports that at-risk animal species like red squirrels, some birds of prey and sea mammals could be put at risk by the process. It says charities want new laws and funding to safeguard conservation work after the UK leaves the European Union.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National highlights concerns that the UK government may be considering granting EU fishing fleets access to UK fishing waters in return for a UK-wide Brexit deal.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf resort could be billed £5m to pay for vital services, according to The Press and Journal. It says the move has been suggested as a condition of any approval of the developer's plans to build 500 homes at the Menie estate.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Scottish government has been asked to investigate the leadership of the board of NHS Fife amid concerns that "rock bottom" morale is putting patient care at risk, according to The Courier.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption Rod Stewart has confessed to once cheating on his wife, Penny Lancaster, according to the Daily Record.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star leads with a story about Danny John-Jules, one of the celebrities taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

