Scotland to fall silent in remembrance

People across Scotland will fall silent for two minutes later, in an act of remembrance marking 100 years since the end of World War One.

It is one a series of commemorative events taking place across the UK on Armistice Day.

Before sunrise, pipers will simultaneously play the traditional Scottish lament Battle's O'er.

Later. the first minister will lay a wreath at Edinburgh's City Chambers before a service at Glasgow Cathedral.

After four years of bloody conflict, the war between the Allied forces and Germany finally ended in 1918.

The armistice signed in Compiègne came into force on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Across the UK the centenary will be marked with gun salutes before a two-minute silence at 11:00.

People across Scotland are expected to join local services at war memorials while more than 100 wreaths are likely to be laid at the City Chambers in Edinburgh.

Nicola Sturgeon will join fellow politicians and members of the armed forces for the ceremony at the Stone of Remembrance before a service at St Giles Cathedral.

'Ultimate sacrifice'

Ahead of the event she said: "Remembrance Sunday is an opportunity for people in Scotland to join with others across the world to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts during the last century.

"It allows us a chance to honour the memory of those who gave their lives, while also paying tribute to our veterans and those who continue to serve today.

"This year of course has added poignancy as it marks 100 years since the signing of the Armistice that ended the First World War.

"The laying of a wreath is a small but significant tribute, and I am privileged to be able to do so on behalf of the people of Scotland."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Acts of remembrance are expected to take place across the country, including at Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge in the Highlands

Later, the Princess Royal is expected join dignitaries at Glasgow Cathedral for a service of commemoration which will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland.

Organisers say the service will have a "multigenerational focus", with the National Youth Choir of Scotland singing alongside the Glasgow Cathedral Choir.

Meanwhile, on beaches across the UK, a large-scale portrait of a casualty from the conflict will be drawn in the sand and washed away as the tide comes in.

'Loss and devastation'

Masterminded by filmmaker Danny Boyle, he has described it as an "informal nationwide gesture of remembrance".

In Scotland, the large-scale art projects are taking place at Ayr beach; West Sands in Fife; Scapa beach, Orkney; St Ninians beach, Shetland; Roseisle beach, Moray; and Culla Bay on Benbecula.

After dark, the devastating human cost of the war will be laid bare at the Scottish Parliament, as the names of 134,712 men and women are projected on to the building.

They died serving Scotland during the war and included servicemen, munitions workers and nurses.

Presiding officer Ken Macintosh said: "The fact it will take seven hours to project the names of all those who died reflects the sheer scale of the loss and devastation the war had on communities right across Scotland."

The Last Post will sound at 18:55 before beacons are lit across the country, including at UK's most northerly point at Unst in Shetland.