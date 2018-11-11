Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'We shall never forget'

  • 11 November 2018
Image caption "We must never forget," says the Daily Express, focusing on the Great War commemorations. The paper prints the words that Lt Col William Murray wrote 100 years ago as the guns fell silent: "No more danger, no more wars and no more mud and misery."
Image caption The Herald on Sunday has turned its front page red and features silhouettes of soldiers and poppies with the words "At the going down of the sun and in the morning, the world remembers them."
Image caption Scotland on Sunday's front page features a girl with a poppy against a backdrop of a memorial featuring a soldier and gun
Image caption The Sunday National front page features Armistice Day events and has a story saying the SNP will this week formally call on the UK government to set out a timescale to complete the devolution of oil and gas so that significant remaining North Sea reserves can be used to drive investment for the future.
Image caption An image from the candlelit vigil at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire dominates the Mail on Sunday's front page. The headline simply says "Remember", as the paper promises the day's commemorations will be "momentous".
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph warns that MPs are ready to block Mrs May's Brexit deal with an alliance of Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party. The paper also features an image of one of the silhouettes of World War One soldiers projected onto famous landmarks across the country
Image caption The Sunday Mail claims Michelin could walk away from Scotland with £8m worth of state-of-the-art machinery paid for by taxpayers. The French tyre giants, who made £1.5bn in profit last year, have announced plans to close their Dundee factory in 2020, with the loss of 845 jobs.
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with a mother claiming a memo circulated by an MSP “celebrated” her daughter’s death. Frances Combrinck, 71, criticised Nat Kenny Gibson after he accidentally published a police letter about Joanne Paton, 48, who died amid a noisy neighbour row.

