Scotland

Scotland's papers: The nation remembers the fallen

  • 12 November 2018
Image copyright The Times
Image caption A soldier wearing World War One uniform bows his head in silence at St George's Hall in Liverpool, as the Times devotes a two-page wraparound image to the Armistice centenary. The other half of the photograph is overlaid with words from Laurence Binyon's poem, For The Fallen.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail combines its commemoration of those who died 100 years ago with a contemporary plea. "Treat TODAY'S heroes with the dignity they deserve," the paper says. Images of the Queen, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge in prayer accompany the story.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman features a lone piper beside the Forth Bridge, as it tells how descendents of the fallen joined the nation in commemorating the World War One dead.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption Photographs of the Queen, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge lead the Daily Express's Armistice coverage. Their eyes are closed "in silent prayer", as the headline puts it.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald shows Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin at a commemoration ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
Image copyright The i
Image caption French president Macron's warning about nationalism sets the tone for the i's front page, under the headline "Let us choose peace". It also says the scale of remembrance this year was "unprecedented".
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption Elsewhere, The Scottish Sun reports on a boy of 10 being found dead and an eight-year-old girl fighting for her life after a suspected knife attack in Coupar Angus.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports on Scottish actor Gerard Butler standing in front of what remains of his Malibu mansion after it was burned down in the California wildfires.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with the Scottish Independence Convention group saying that after four weeks of crowdfunding it has raised half of its £180,00 target to pay for a new campaign organisation.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption Photographs of the Royal Family at prayer also mark the Armistice in the Daily Star. Its main story previews Coronation Street's Christmas storylines, with producers promising "big heartbreaking stories" and "a huge shock" alongside lighter moments.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Perthshire edition leads with residents of Coupar Angus being left stunned by the death of a 10-year-old boy in the town.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Highlands edition carries a picture of the tide at Roseisle beach in Moray washing away an image of poet Charles Hamilton Sorley, who was killed during World War One.

