Image copyright Gerard Butler Image caption The actor tweeted a picture of his burned-out home in Malibu

Scottish actor Gerard Butler has told how he was forced to flee his Malibu home to avoid the Californian wildfires.

The Hollywood star was among thousands of people evacuated as blazes spread across the state last week.

The Paisley-born actor returned to his home on Sunday and tweeted a picture of its burned-out shell.

He said: "Heartbreaking time. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters."

The death toll in wildfires sweeping California has risen to 31, with more than 200 people still unaccounted for, officials have said.

Six more people were confirmed killed in the Camp Fire in the north of the state, taking the toll there to 29.