Scotland

Police search Maryhill flats after firearm alert

  • 12 November 2018
Glenavon Road flats Image copyright Google

Police are searching a property in the Maryhill area of Glasgow after receiving reports of a firearm being seen.

Officers were called to flats in Glenavon Road at about 08:30.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are in attendance and are undertaking a search of a property.

"No firearm has been discharged."

