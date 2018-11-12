Police search Maryhill flats after firearm alert
- 12 November 2018
Police are searching a property in the Maryhill area of Glasgow after receiving reports of a firearm being seen.
Officers were called to flats in Glenavon Road at about 08:30.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are in attendance and are undertaking a search of a property.
"No firearm has been discharged."