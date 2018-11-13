Scotland

Scotland's papers: Salmond 'faces third misconduct claim'

  • 13 November 2018
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports police investigating sexual misconduct claims against Alex Salmond have interviewed staff at Edinburgh Airport.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also leads on the Edinburgh Airport link to the Alex Salmond probe and claims the allegations date back to 2008.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a political crisis over Brexit with the Cabinet on the brink of revolt, according to The Herald.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Alex Salmond probe dominates The Scotsman's front page, which also features a picture of a 19th Century glass snuff bottle from China which is set to go under the hammer.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition reports the UK government will not provide any extra money to the Tay Cities Deal to help save the closure-threatened Michelin plant in Dundee.
Image copyright P&J
Image caption The Press and Journal's north-east edition leads with the story of a contactor who died in a farm accident five years after his brother was killed on the same farm.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National claims the BBC benefits from a "£100m subsidy" from Scotland and also reports on the latest developments in the bid to save the Michelin plant in Dundee.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with a report that the UK government is facing a defeat over its legislation on highly-addictive betting machines.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star claims former Emmerdale star Lisa Riley is set to return to the soap and continues the countdown to the start of I'm A Celebrity 2018.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites