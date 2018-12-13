How do trans people choose their name?

Imagine having a name that has never felt quite right, never quite fit. You have the opportunity to pick a new one. What would you choose?

Selecting a new moniker is often an important part of the transition process for trans people.

But many individuals struggle with the decision and ponder for years what their new name should be.

Rhyme games

Carrie Marshall, a tech journalist based in Glasgow, came out as a trans woman at 44.

"Being called my old name when I was being me started to become excruciatingly embarrassing," Carrie says. "You don't meet many women called Gary."

But choosing a new name was not easy and it took over a year before she landed on Carrie.

"I tried to find a name that would fit me and that's a lot harder than you think it would be. I've got two kids and we came up with names for them and that was quite easy compared to this," she jokes.

She was looking for something that did not feel too young, was easy to pronounce ("which ruled out Gaelic names for me," she adds) and was not too dissimilar from her former name.

Image copyright PA Image caption Carrie explains that Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher partially influenced her name choice

"Carrie fit the bill, and it's the name of some really amazing women such as the actress Carrie Fisher and the musician Carrie Brownstein.

"It's also the name of a horror movie in which Carrie is bullied at school and wreaks terrible revenge. That seemed appropriate too."

But opting for something so similar does not solve all the problems you might face. Even grabbing a cup of coffee can cause problems.

"I'll say Carrie and they'll say 'Karen?' And I say no, Carrie. And we'll go through all of these names and we'll finally agree that it's Carrie, with a C, like the actor Carrie Fisher.

"And then I'll get my coffee and it says Harry," she says.

Cultural influence

Like Carrie Fisher inspired Carrie, Dylan Falconer tells me they were influenced by Bob Dylan.

"I was sat one day on the bus, thinking how sad it was that Leonard Cohen had died and then thought about Dylan and the name stuck," they explain.

Dylan is a non-binary person living in Edinburgh.

This means they do not feel the either the male or female label fits who they are, and they use gender neutral pronouns to reflect this: they/them.

Choosing a new name was an important step in Dylan's self-discovery.

They say: "I had come to terms with the fact I was non-binary but felt I couldn't move any further forward until I had a name. Once I had the name, it was liberating."

"I felt more like I was taking steps to become me," Dylan adds.

They did consider a choosing a name similar to their deadname - this means the name given to them at birth - but nothing resonated.

And now, when Dylan occasionally receives items in the post sent to their deadname, it can be "quite a triggering thing".

"It feels like I've moved on. That part of my life has died in a sense. I'm very disconnected from that life now."

Image copyright Other Image caption Elaine played as a female character on Second Life before transitioning in the real world

Cultural interests also proved useful in another way for Elaine Gallagher, a writer and poet in Glasgow.

She was able to test out her gender identity via online gaming. Elaine came out as a trans woman at 40, but before this she had been playing female characters for years.

First she was Amélie, then Elinor, and finally, Elaine became Elaine.

The switch to being Elaine full time was difficult and long, she tells me, adding at first she "fought against" identifying as trans largely because she did not want to lose her family.

For a period of around five years, she was known as Elaine in some circles but Mike in others.

"I felt as if Elaine was an aspect of a person who also included Michael, but that turned out to be a really difficult concept for people."

She adds: "It took me a long time to actually get used to having the name Elaine, to going by it. I went by Mike and Michael for 45 years until then.

"What happened was there was a non-binary person in my social circle who went by Michael. I got to know them at the same time as I was changing my drivers license and they had just chosen the name Michael a few months before.

"I felt at the time that they were Michael. Effectively I handed the name over to someone that would use it better."

How do you change your name?

Image copyright Thinkstock

You can begin using a new name at any point - there is no official place where name changes are registered

But if a person wants to update official records - like passports, bank accounts, driving licenses - they may require a deed poll or a notarized declaration of intent

Transgender people may also obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC), which is considered sufficient proof of a name change

However many in the trans community are critical of the process of getting a GRC, saying it is too obtrusive and should not require a medical diagnosis

Middle names

Rather than totally abandoning her former name, Elaine decided to take on a feminised version of it for her middle name.

So she became Elaine Michelle.

Creating a middle name was also meaningful for Kaden Aodhagán Stewart, a student from Fife.

He does not recall how he ended up with Kaden specifically, but "it just feels right".

Much more thought was given to picking Aodhagán. It was important for it to reflect his Gaelic heritage.

"The meaning also helped as it means fire or little fire and my first name means fighter.

"These things represent important parts of personality and my journey, and so eventually the meaning and heritage made me choose my middle name. I'm very proud of it."

While he is non-binary, Kaden chose masculine names and uses male pronouns because he feels closer to the male end of the gender spectrum.

"If someone calls me male it's not completely uncomfortable but it's still not quite right and I know that it's not the right thing for me," Kaden explains.

Kaden came out to his family at 16, and it took a long time for them to process the name change.

The lack of explanation as to how Kaden came about has been remarked on: "I think most people wanted to know where it came from, at least my first name, which was difficult for me because I never could give them a straight answer! I just knew."

But it was not difficult for everyone.

Kaden recalls: "One of my favourite stories about coming out stories is a few months after I told my best friend we were speaking about it and they were telling me that they used to forget my deadname all the time but as soon as I told them my name was Kaden, they remembered it. It felt like fate."

He also believes names should feel like a gift - whether from your parents or from yourself.

"Gifts are supposed to be something that make you happy, they're supposed to be something you treasure and enjoy," he says.

"If you find that your name isn't the kind of gift it's supposed to be, you should be able to gift yourself one and give yourself something that makes you feel special."