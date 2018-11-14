Scotland

Scotland's papers: Theresa May faces Brexit 'Judgement Day'

  • 14 November 2018
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald reports critics are lining up to condemn Prime Minister Theresa May's draft agreement with the EU. The paper also features a Royal family portrait to mark Prince Charles' 70th birthday.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Royal family portrait also dominates the Daily Mail front page, which highlights Prince George's "cheeky chuckles". The paper also claims the Prime Minister faces a backlash from Tory rebels on Brexit "Judgement Day".
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with the Brexit deal but notes the Prime Minister now has to get it past her Cabinet, the Commons, the Lords, the DUP and 27 EU nations.
Image copyright The National
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May is facing defeat over a special Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, according to The National.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Scottish edition of The Times features a close up of Prince Charles and his grandson, Prince George, from the new Royal family portrait. It also reports Theresa May was accused of "betrayal" as she unveiled a Brexit deal.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph describes the Prime Minister's eagerly awaited Brexit plan as a "moment of truth". It also reports Prince Charles' main birthday message is for people to take care of the countryside.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express notes the Brexit deal came 873 days after the referendum but reports the Prime Minister is facing the "fight of her political life" to persuade ministers, MPs and the country to support it.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star focused on the search for Madeline McCann and the additional £150,000 of fundingfor the investigation into her disappearance in 2007. It also continues the countdown to the start of I'm a Celebrity.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman reports Theresa May is braced for a Cabinet revolt over Brexit. The paper also highlights a leading lawyer's claims that Scotland's prison authorities are hiding a "suicide epidemic".
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Record leads with claims Alex Salmond was accused of inappropriate behaviour by "VIP staff" at Edinburgh Airport in 2008.
Image copyright Press & Journal
Image caption The North East edition of the Press and Journal leads with the breakthrough in the Brexit talks but notes the Prime Minister is facing a huge backlash.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Angus and the Mearns edition of The Courier leads with a story about an animal war tribute which was trashed by vandals hours after it was unveiled on Remembrance Sunday.

