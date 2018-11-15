Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 9 - 16 November

  • 15 November 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 9 - 16 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Alloa Harbour Image copyright MOira Carrigan
Image caption Moira Carrigan went on a morning walk with her dog and said: "I was fortunate enough to stumble across this beautiful scene at Alloa Harbour."
Balloons and people Image copyright Petere Montgomerie
Image caption 'Balloons and people' captured by Peter Montgomerie.
The kelpies Image copyright PAul Fowler
Image caption Pawl Fowler said he was feeling very small while looking up into the face of one of the 'magnificent Kelpies', horse heads towering under a moody Scottish sky in Falkirk.
V&A Discovery Image copyright Eleanor Reavey
Image caption A picture of the V&A and Discovery at sunrise in Dundee snapped by Eleanor Reavey from Dunblane.
Beano hay stacks Image copyright Simon Haliwell
Image caption Simon Haliwell came across these formidable Beano characters while on an autumn walk at Crombie country park near Dundee.
Allemuir regional park Image copyright Craig Hicks
Image caption Craig Hicks was welcomed with this stunning scene while on a run at Allemuir in Pentlands regional park, just south of Edinburgh.
A stag Image copyright PAul Bass
Image caption Laying just North of Islay off the Kintyre peninsula, Jura Paul Bass said: "The island has more Deer than humans, it's wild and beautiful."
Tribute at Islay Image copyright Ben Shakespeare
Image caption A tribute to the American soldiers and British crew who perished in the seas around Islay in the two troopship tragedies in 1918 taken by Ben Shakespeare
Loch Tay Image copyright Ron Sharp
Image caption Ron Sharp was 'chasing rainbows' in Loch Tay, he managed to get this close to two.
Sands of sound beach Shetlands Image copyright Jess Allen
Image caption Alfie the Welsh terrier enjoying the last of the sun on sands of sound beach in the Shetlands by Jess Allen.
Alisa Craig sunset Image copyright Eilean Low
Image caption The Alisa Craig behind a yellow sunset taken from Newton shore, Newton-on Ayr by Eilean Low
A miniature schnauzer Image copyright Julie Ross
Image caption Mora, the 10 year old miniature schnauzer out walked owner Julie Ross when they did 3 peaks including Scald Law recently.
Squirrel in Linn Park Glasgow Image copyright Jacki Gordon
Image caption Jacki Gordon was pleased to capture a shot of this very busy squirrel when he decided to take a breather in Linn Park, Glasgow.
Sunrise Lilliesleaf Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption At Lilliesleaf, Scottish Borders, Curtis Welsh spotted this glorious sunrise while on a walk before breakfast.
Dusk at Glen Coe Image copyright Caroline Macdonald
Image caption Caroline Macdonald snapped this 'moody' picture of dusk at Glen Coe
Goats Image copyright Anders Brown
Image caption "The three new Blackie Tups" by Anders Brown .

All images are subject to copyright

