Scotland

Scotland's papers: Theresa May vows to see Brexit through

  • 16 November 2018
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald claims Prime Minister Theresa May faces a fight for her political future after the Brexit deal triggered several resignations, including two cabinet ministers.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption Under the headline "Mayhem" The Sun leads with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's view that Prime Minister Theresa May is "unfit to lead".
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman reports the prime minister's power is waning as she battles to win over her party and the nation over the long-awaited Brexit deal.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Dundee edition of The Courier described Thursday's dramatic events at Westminster as a "Brexit bloodbath" and reports there is growing support for a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail rounds on the Tory rebels and asks: "Have they lost the plot?" It also features a front page editorial which praises Theresa May's "calmness" in contrast with the "peacocking saboteurs".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express front page highlights the prime minister's defiance despite a wave of resignations and the looming prospect of a leadership contest.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption Jacob Rees-Mogg features on the front page of the Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire edition of the Press and Journal. It reports he is leading the attack as Theresa May is "beset by enemy forces".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National asks if Prime Minister Theresa May is "in denial or joking" over Brexit after what is described as a "day of chaos" for the Tories.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Record claims Prime Minister Theresa May is on "political life support" as her party "descend into chaos" over Brexit.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports Prime Minister Theresa May is "at the mercy of her remaining Brexit Cabinet ministers" after a remarkable day at Westminster which saw her power significantly undermined.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption Theresa May's premiership is "on the brink" after an astonishing day at Westminster, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with the plot to oust the prime minister and reports a no-confidence vote could force Theresa May out of office in days. It also highlights the fall in the pound and calls for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to push for a second independence referendum.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites