Man released following arrest at Inverness shopping centre
- 16 November 2018
A 63-year-old man who was arrested by police on Tuesday, has now been released.
The man was released without being charged, pending further inquires.
The arrest followed an incident which took place at Eastgate Centre in Inverness, and followed allegations of indecent behaviour.
Police thanked members of the public with their assistance during this inquiry.