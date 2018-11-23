Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 17 - 23 November

  • 23 November 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 - 23 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Brig o' Doon Image copyright Bobby McCallum
Image caption The winter sun shining down on Brig o' Doon, taken by Bobby McCallum from Ayr.
Sunset near Gairloch Image copyright Jatin Patel
Image caption Jatin Patel captured this atmospheric sunset near Gairloch.
Ladybird on a twig Image copyright Valerie Pegler
Image caption Valerie Pegler spotted this not so creepy-crawly whilst on a cycle ride in Livingston.
Sunset over Orkney Image copyright Mervyn Rendall
Image caption Mervyn Rendall snapped this beautiful picture of the sun setting over Orkney.
View down the Glen in the Pentlands, Edinburgh Image copyright Jason Turner
Image caption This picture of the rolling hills in the Pentlands was taken by Jason Turner from the top of the glen.
Mandarin Drake on a river in Aberdeen Image copyright Brian Davidson
Image caption Brian Davidson spotted this colourful mandarin drake on the Walker Dam in Aberdeen.
View from Cuillin Ridge Image copyright Donnie Nicolson
Image caption Donnie Nicolson captured this view from his "bivi" cave on Cuillin Ridge.
Women's silhouette in Mithertap Image copyright Frances Trainer
Image caption Here is Frances Trainer enjoying the sunset on Mithertap. She said the youngest climber that day was just two years old.
View of Lochan a'Ghleannain Image copyright Jo Bicheno
Image caption Jo Bicheno shot this autumnal view of Lochan a' Ghleannain.
Two dogs on a rock in Torridon Image copyright Anna Murray
Image caption Anna Murray snapped this picture of her two dogs out on a walk in Torridon.
Houses by the sea at Inveraray Image copyright Ellen Sommerville
Image caption Ellen Sommerville from Brisbane, Australia, caught the calm sea in Inveraray on her recent visit to Scotland.
Murmuration flying over Prestwick seafront Image copyright James McCardel
Image caption James McCardel caught this majestic murmuration of starlings flying over Prestwick seafront.
A red squirrel in Carnie Wood, Aberdeen Image copyright Margaret Douglas
Image caption This fluffy fellow was caught having a bite to eat by Margaret Douglas in Carnie Wood in Aberdeen.
River Coe Image copyright John Cuthbert
Image caption John Cuthbert captured this picture of the rolling hills above the River Coe.
View from the beach at Loch Morlich Image copyright Rosemary Anthony
Image caption Rosemary Anthony from Newburgh, Aberdeen, took this idyllic picture of two ducks from the beach at Loch Morlich.
White terrier dog meeting a Highland cow Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption Casper "the wee white dug" of travel blog fame, met a curious Highland "coo" on his recent visit to Aikenshill House, Balmedie.
Illuminated trees at Dean Park, Kilmarnock Image copyright Scott Higgins
Image caption Dean Castle Country Park in Ayrshire was illuminated for the "Illuminight" event this year, and captured by Scott Higgins.
Red sea anemone Image copyright James Lynott
Image caption James Lynott says that he "came across" this Horseman Anemone in the shallows of Loch Fyne while scuba diving.
Shetland pony in Plockton, Ross-shire Image copyright Rowan Sharp
Image caption Ruby the Shetland pony enjoying the Autumn sunshine in Plockton, Ross-shire, taken by Rowan Sharp.
