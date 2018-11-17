Scotland

Scotland's papers: Theresa May brings in old friends as threat of rebellion grows

  • 17 November 2018
Image caption More twists and turns in Theresa May's Brexit battle dominate Scotland's front pages on Saturday. The Scotsman outlines Michael Gove's decision to "throw the Prime Minister a lifeline" by not quitting over the terms of her draft Brexit withdrawal agreement.
Image caption The Herald leads with "defiant" Theresa May's move to bring trusted ally Amber Rudd back into the Cabinet and claims the prime minister has no intention of giving up her leadership.
Image caption The Times says the prime minister has turned to "old friends" in the face of a potential party rebellion. The paper describes returner Amber Rudd as an "ultra loyalist". The paper, like many others, also carries a photo of the newly-knighted Sir Kenny Dalgleish and his wife Marina at Buckingham Palace.
Image caption Saturday's Daily Record describes Michael Gove as "the enemy within", claiming Gove was "simply hanging on with other anti-EU Cabinet members to plot a course to rewrite the prime minister's Brexit deal".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail publishes an interview with Theresa May, who talks about how her husband Philip helped her through "a pretty heavy couple of days", "pouring her a whisky" after she finished her five-hour cabinet meeting.
Image caption The i describes a "rebel mutiny" and claims number 10 is preparing for a vote of no confidence "as early as Tuesday". It also says the new Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd is expected to be among the contenders to replace Theresa May.
Image caption Amber Rudd also makes front of the Daily Telegraph. The paper claims a "gang of five" cabinet ministers are planning to give Theresa May an ultimatum demanding she make changes to the withdrawal agreement to guarantee their support.
Image caption The National leads on a United Nations report which the paper says reveals "the true toll of 'unnecessary' Tory austerity". It claims the UN has accused the Tories of choosing to make the poorest people in Britain poorer while funding tax cuts for the wealthy.
Image caption The Press and Journal's north east edition leads with a crash in Inverurie where three people were hit by a car. The paper says the injuries of those involved range from "minor to serious".
Image caption The Courier's top story has police thanking the public for help in their hunt for two men who put an elderly couple through a terrifying raid in their own home. The paper says a getaway car was discovered.
Image caption A showbiz exclusive makes the front page of the Scottish Sun. Spice Girl Mel B tells the paper she was left with just £800 and some clothes when she left her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte last year.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland front page asks if the "Strictly Curse" has struck again.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites