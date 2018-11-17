Scotland raises more than £4m for Children in Need

Image caption Jackie Bird and Pudsey bear brought the show to Scottish viewers

Fundraisers in Scotland have contributed £4.17m for Children in Need.

The total forms part of a record-breaking UK total of £50.6m during Friday's event.

Children in Need has now raised over £1bn since the annual fundraiser began back in 1980.

The output from the BBC's studios at Pacific Quay in Glasgow featured a 130-strong children's choir from all over Scotland.

The children joined young singers across the UK to perform A Million Dreams from the Greatest Showman film.

Image caption The choir of schoolchildren from all over Scotland were stars of the show

Presenter Jackie Bird fronted the Scottish coverage with appearances from the cast of River City.

The network show featured Boyzone taking to the Strictly dance floor and the cast of EastEnders dressed up as Disney characters to perform a medley.

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker made an appearance on the charity extravaganza, surprising a young fan.

The nationwide total raised surpassed 2017's previous on-the-night record of £50.1m.