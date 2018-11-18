Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The aim is to reduce dangerous and anti-social behaviour around bonfire night

The Scottish government is to consider tighter controls on the use of fireworks.

The move follows increased concern over anti-social behaviour linked to the use of them.

Community safety minister Ash Denham wants to hear the public's views and a consultation will begin next year.

The study will consider measures to reduce their misuse, including restrictions on where and when fireworks can be used.

The feedback will influence ongoing discussions with the UK Government about legislation governing the sale of fireworks, which is currently reserved.

The community safety minister said people enjoyed displays but were concerned about the use and sale of fireworks to individuals

Ms Denham said: "Many people enjoy attending fireworks displays but I am very aware from conversations with members of the public and emergency service workers that there is growing concern about the use and sale of fireworks to individuals.

"The hard work of the police and fire services to tackle dangerous and anti-social behaviour helped to reduce the number of bonfire night incidents this year.

"However, there were still a number of concerning reports and I am keen to hear the public's views on the impact of fireworks and action we could take to improve the situation further."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service welcomed the consultation, which will be launched early next year.

Assistant Chief Officer David McGown, said: "Our service welcomes any wider public debate around matters of safety, which includes fire, and in particular the use of fireworks.

"We therefore also welcome this consultation which will allow a breadth of opinion and considerations to be gathered."