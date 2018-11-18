Scotland

Scotland's papers: The political battle over Brexit

  • 18 November 2018
Image caption Scotland on Sunday offers the full Sunday Brexit, with reports on the "Gang of Five" ministers challenging Theresa May, predications that the prime minister will survive, and calls for the SNP to back a second vote.
Image caption The Sunday National makes its focus the "great escape" available to Scotland by leaving the UK as it leaves the EU.
Image caption The Sunday Times Scotland makes the prime minister's critics its lead, giving space to the fomer Brexit minister Dominic Raab.
Image caption The enemies within the UK cabinet feature on the front page of the Sunday Express, which says they are set to make their move against Theresa May.
Image caption The Sunday Post reports on a "controversial businessman" who is fighting eviction from his Stirlingshire mansion.
Image caption Concerns about the protection of vulnerable prisoners are thoroughly outlined by the Sunday Mail.
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday is more concerned about one Scottish prisoner undergoing gender reassignment.
Image caption A singer who was popular in the 1990s tells the Scottish Sun on Sunday about taking illegal drugs.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites