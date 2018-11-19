Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Race to be the next prime minister'

  • 19 November 2018
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Former Tory chief whip Andrew Mitchell has warned MPs against "hunting down" Theresa May for the party leadership, according to the Times. The paper quotes Mr Mitchell as saying any contest would do the party "untold damage".
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with a report which suggests alcohol advertising should be banned in winter months "because the dark and cold may make Scots more likely to drink too much".
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record says the number of struggling parents turning to baby banks for essentials like prams and nappies is "soaring".
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express claims Theresa May will go on the offensive by insisting the Brexit deal will return border controls to Britain.
Image copyright The i
Image caption Boris Johnson is one of nine Tory MPs picked out by the i as contenders in the race to succeed Mrs May.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on claims that the backgrounds of thousands of foreign doctors are being checked after a woman with no qualifications was allowed to work as an NHS psychiatrist for more than 20 years.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon is to travel to London this week "in a bid to establish a united front against Theresa May's Brexit plan".
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the prime minister will warn her cabinet rebels the draft agreement is non-negotiable. The paper's front page also trumpets former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's plan "to save Brexit" - outlined in his weekly column for the paper.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition says campaigners have condemned the government-funded shooting of 750 deer in the Highlands, arguing that numbers should instead be controlled by firing contraceptive darts into the animals.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition leads with the father of a teenager killed in a road accident thanking hundreds of people who held a candlelit vigil in his honour.

