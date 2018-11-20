Scotland

Scotland's papers: Police safety fears and Gascoigne assault trial

  • 20 November 2018
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald says a Police Scotland officer's sexual discrimination tribunal has heard that the force is operating at minimum staffing levels for safety because "every penny is a prisoner".
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun features former footballer Paul Gascoigne facing trial over an alleged sexual assault on a woman while on a train.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Start focuses on the same story, with the player known as Gazza denying he has done anything wrong.
Image copyright The Herald
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a poll which it says suggests the majority of Scots would vote to stay as part of the United Kingdom rather than back Scottish independence.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record features a "spooked" student who claims she is being stalked on Instagram by a classmate who copies images of her lifestyle and posts them.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express leads with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon "stepping up her threat to derail Brexit" ahead of talks with prime minister Theresa May.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i says the UK's transition period with the EU could remain in place until 2022, six years after the UK voted to leave.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail features a "damning" official report into an assault on a grandmother by a convicted murderer on home leave, which it says was "preventable".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National questions why Scottish Secretary David Mundell has not resigned despite being "unable to say that Scotland will be better off after his government's Brexit deal".
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports that doctors who work for insurance company Travel Insurance Facilities are being investigated by the General Medical Council amid accusations they denied suitable care to policyholders.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's lead story follows the ongoing political saga over Brexit, quoting Theresa May's critics admitting their attempts to unseat the PM have "stalled".
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Aberdeenshire edition says Aberdeen City Council boss Angela Scott "has racked up a £7,500 bill by staying in Aberdeen hotels for almost 100 nights during her leadership".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Angus edition says a councillor has been banned from all council meetings for three months after a complaint hearing found him guilty of inappropriate behaviour towards four women.

