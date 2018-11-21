The Scottish government will invest a further £1bn in rebuilding and refurbishing schools, Education Secretary John Swinney has announced.

The new funding will kick in from 2021 when the current school building programme ends.

By the end of this parliament, 60,000 pupils are expected to benefit from renewed or refurbished schools.

The government and councils have invested more than £1.8bn in the school estate since 2009.

Mr Swinney said: "Every pupil should have the best support throughout their education, which includes access to high-quality, up-to-date facilities that parents, staff and children can be proud of.

"This further £1bn investment will build on the progress already made by the existing Schools for the Future Programme and drive further improvements in the learning estate from 2021.

"We have worked closely with local authorities since 2009 and will deliver 117 new school projects benefitting 60,000 pupils by March 2020. We will keep up the momentum of improvements in education facilities throughout Scotland."

Partnership

Council body Cosla's children and young people spokesman Stephen McCabe said he was pleased the investment was being development in partnership with Cosla.

He said: "It is vitally important that we get this right and we look forward to working with the Scottish government to ensure that we do.

"All of our children and young people deserve to be taught in the best possible facilities to enhance the learning and teaching experience and it is vital that we work together to make this opportunity work for every pupil in every community."